Golden Apples – “Mind”

Russell Edling will return in September with Shooting Star, his new album under his Golden Apples moniker. Following last month's promising "Noonday Demon," the Philadelphia indie rocker is giving another preview of the album today with the single "Mind."

Golden Apples has oftentimes been slapped with the "shoegaze" label in the past, and while "Mind" certainly doesn't ditch those '90s origins, it has a more psychedelic, garage-rock revival feel to it. "If this love is an event in my mind, and all this evil is an event in my mind/ I must be out of mind/ You must be out of your mind too," Edling sings over a lackadaisical jangle.

"'Mind' explores the futility of seeking peace via mindfulness amidst the constant sorrows of the time," Edling explains in a press release. "Today, it is impossible to exist for a day without being faced with nearly unthinkable evils, and any defenses I had concocted to keep myself feeling sane and safe have been overwhelmed. It just makes me want to totally erase any and all thoughts by whatever means necessary."

Shooting Star is out 9/19 via Lame-O. Pre-order it here.