Selector Dub Narcotic – “When Boys Cry”

Calvin Johnson introduced When Boys Cry, his latest EP as Selector Dub Narcotic, with the freaky, cheeky electronic pop track "Excuse Moi." Today the K Records founder and underground music O.G. is back with a video for the title track, which also opens up the tracklist.

"When Boys Cry" imagines what LCD Soundsystem might have been if Calvin Johnson started it instead of James Murphy. Smoke M2D6 has provided a funky house beat centered on squelching synths, while Johnson comes through with some fearlessly expressive vocals, always returning to the titular phrase. There's also a lyrical motif about the sun in your eyes, so contemplate that one as you watch Andrew Ebright's video for the track below.

When Boys Cry is out 9/12 via K. Pre-order it here.