Jane Inc Announces New Album A Rupture A Canyon A Birth: Hear “Elastic”

9:34 AM EDT on July 30, 2025

In 2023, Jane Inc were on the side of the road when a semi-truck slammed into their broken-down van. Since everyone was miraculously okay, they performed the show that was scheduled for that night. Now, Carlyn Bezic's project is announcing its new album A Rupture A Canyon A Birth, which was partially inspired by that experience.

That story explains the opening lyric of the lead single "Elastic": "I wanna get closer to death/ Feel it shatter against my head." But there's even more context. When Bezic returned home from tour, she broke off her relationship of nearly a decade and was diagnosed with stage one cancer on her left vocal cord. Two successful surgeries later, she's here to sing about the chaos on A Rupture A Canyon A Birth, which was produced by Bezic and Edwin de Goeij.

The chirpy "Elastic" specifically grapples with the car accident and her subsequent revelations. “The experience unlocked something for me, and I felt I could perform with more freedom and abandon than ever before," Bezic explains. "Here I imagine the audience as a lover, and under their gaze, life is filled with pure Dionysian possibility: an unrolling and malleable series of nows.”

As for the video, she adds, “They say a song is a fixed number of minutes and seconds but it never feels that way. Had to make this video to prove it." Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Reborn (On The Dancefloor)"
02 "Elastic"
03 "Freefall"
04 "Keeping It With Me"
05 "The Braid"
06 "I’m Alive!!!"
07 "Continents Shift"
08 "Levelled"
09 "What If"
10 "Drumheller"

A Rupture A Canyon A Birth is out 10/17 via Telephone Explosion. Pre-order it here.

Kirk Lisaj

