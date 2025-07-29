Skip to Content
The Voidz Release Surprise New MęĞż øF rÅm EP

6:48 PM EDT on July 29, 2025

In March, the Voidz released “Blue Demon," their first material since last year's Like All Before You. Today, the Julian Casablancas-led band surprise-dropped an EP called MęĞż øF rÅm.

The four songs — one of which is "Blue Demon" — all burst with buzzy, melodramatic synth-rock madness, though "Russian Coney Island" stands out as a Strokes-esque cut, like an outtake from The New Abnormal. The Voidz debuted that track live in 2020 at a secret show in LA. Stream the obnoxiously titled MęĞż øF rÅm below.

