The Voidz Release Surprise New MęĞż øF rÅm EP

In March, the Voidz released “Blue Demon," their first material since last year's Like All Before You. Today, the Julian Casablancas-led band surprise-dropped an EP called MęĞż øF rÅm.

The four songs — one of which is "Blue Demon" — all burst with buzzy, melodramatic synth-rock madness, though "Russian Coney Island" stands out as a Strokes-esque cut, like an outtake from The New Abnormal. The Voidz debuted that track live in 2020 at a secret show in LA. Stream the obnoxiously titled MęĞż øF rÅm below.