Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Procession Marches To Black Sabbath Bridge

In 2019, the city of Birmingham paid tribute to its greatest musical export, renaming a bridge in the center of town after Black Sabbath. Egyptian artist Tarek Abelkawi designed a bench with the likenesses and signatures of all four Black Sabbath members. Just a few weeks ago, those four bandmates reunited in Birmingham for one final performance, headlining the all-star Back To The Beginning concert. Then, legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76. In the wake of Osbourne's death, which felt sudden even though the man was clearly not well, many fans (including Drake) gathered at Black Sabbath Bridge to pay tribute. This morning, metal fans flooded the streets of Birmingham to bear witness to Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession, which made a stop at Black Sabbath bridge.

In a surreal touch, Ozzy Osbourne's hearse was accompanied by the local marching band Bostin Brass, who played an instrumental rendition of "Crazy Train" when it pulled up to Black Sabbath bench today. Osbourne's family, accompanied by Birmingham mayor Zafar Iqbal, got out and laid a flower among the many fans' tributes and bouquets at the bench. Ozzy's widow Sharon Osbourne, visibly sobbing, waved to the fans who chanted his name.

Speaking of "Crazy Train": That song never charted on the Billboard Hot 100 when it first came out in 1980. This week, it enters the charts at #46. Ozzy's 1991 power ballad was his biggest solo hit in his lifetime, peaking at #28, and that song has also reentered the Hot 100 at #49.