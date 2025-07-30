Joyer Announce New Album On The Other End Of The Line…: Hear “Cure”

Joyer are back. The East Coast indie rock brother duo have announced their new album On The Other End Of The Line..., and before it's out in October, they've released its lead single "Cure" today.

Joyer recorded On The Other End Of The Line... at Palisade Studios in Chicago, and it was produced by Slow Pulp’s Henry Stoehr. In the short time since their previous album, April 2024's Night Songs, both members of Joyer relocated cities: Shane Sullivan moved from Boston to Brooklyn, while Nick Sullivan moved from Brooklyn to Philadelphia, hence that non-specific "East Coast" descriptor. Being in that state of flux was a big theme of the record, sonically inspired by noisy '90s guitar-pop bands like Velocity Girl and Helvetia. Of "Cure," Shane explains:

This song is about loneliness and searching for connection in any and every place. I wrote this one from the perspective of a made-up character, but it definitely has some personal feelings mixed in. I was thinking a lot about how a small or seemingly inconsequential interaction with a stranger at a bar or a customer service worker over the phone can be meaningful or fulfilling.

Watch Gianna Badiali and Hunter Stark's video for "Cure" below, along with the On The Other End Of The Line... tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Know Your Secret"

02 "Cure"

03 "Creases"

04 "Glare Of The Beer Can"

05 "Spell"

06 "Something To Prove"

07 "Favorite"

08 "At The Movies"

09 "Test"

10 "Tell Me"

On The Other End Of The Line... is out 10/24 via Julia's War.