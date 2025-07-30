Dying Wish Announce New Album Flesh Stays Together: Hear “I’ll Know You’re Not Around”

Portland's Dying Wish specialize in a particularly brutal form of metalcore -- brutal enough to use that nightmarish image above as their album cover. Bandleader Emma Boster can actually sing when she isn't bringing the hellfire beast-roars, and the band really steers into that ability on their new song "I'll Know You're Not Around," the lead single from the upcoming LP Flesh Stays Together. The heavy parts feel heavier because of the ominous beauty in Boster's voice, and when the breakdown comes in, they bring it.

Flesh Stays Together follows Dying Wish's 2023 album Symptoms Of Survival, as well as "I Brought You My Soul (Your World Brought Me Despair)," the one-off single that came out earlier this year. Dying Wish recorded Flesh Stays Together with Knocked Loose collaborator Will Putney, and "I'll Know You're Not Around" has a lot of that band's sincere guttural lurch. Dying Wish already tour big rooms, but if the rest of the record sounds like this, I could see them following Knocked Loose into even bigger ones.

Dying Wish member Pedro Carrillo co-directed the "I'll Know You're Not Around" video with Eric Richter, and it's got all the bloody theatricality that you'd hope. In the months ahead, Dying Wish will tour North America with Poppy and MSPAINT, a cool triple bill, and then they'll hit Europe with Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME. Below, check out the "I'll Know You're Not Around" video, the Flesh Stays Together tracklist, and Dying Wish's tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Don't Belong Anywhere"

02 "A Curse Upon Iron"

03 "I'll Know You're Not Around"

04 "Revenge In Carnage"

05 "Nothing Like You"

06 "Surrender Everything"

07 "Empty The Chamber"

08 "Moments I Regret"

09 "Heaven Departs"

10 "Flesh Stays Together"

TOUR DATES:

9/12 - Bogart's @ Cincinnati, OH^

9/14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

9/15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

9/21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

9/22 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom *

9/23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

9/25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center *

9/27 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim *

9/28 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater *

9/30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

10/02 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas *

10/04 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/06 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

10/27 - Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini ~

10/28 - Paris, France @ Élysée-Montmartre ~

10/30 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk ~

10/31 - Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller ~

11/01 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt ~

11/02 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan ~

11/04 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium ~

11/05 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall ~

11/06 - Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit ~

11/08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse ~

11/09 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ~

* with Poppy & MSPAINT

~ with Malevolence, Speed, & PSYCHO-FRAME

Flesh Stays Together is out 9/25 on Sharptone.