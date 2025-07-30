Fime Announce New Album Just Can’t Win: Hear “Soft Science”

LA-based indie rockers Fime used to be Jay Som's backing band, and then Jay Som mastermind Melina Duterte engineered, produced, and mixed the group's 2022 debut album Sweeter Memory. Today, Fime announce their sophomore LP Just Can't Win, and this one has Duterte producing and mixing, as well. (Duterte is awfully busy these days. Her own Jay Som album Belong is on the way, and Whitmer Thomas just announced his Duterte-produced Tilt EP this morning.)

Earlier this year, Fime released an impressive single called "Better Half Of A Dollar," and that's on Just Can't Win. So is the new track "Soft Science," a catchy and satisfying power-pop chug with some seriously sharp hooks and at least some level of mosh-ready muscle. It sounds more like Militarie Gun than Jay Som; I'm into it. Below, check out the "Soft Science" video, the Just Can't Win tracklist, and Fime's upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 "ABV"

02 "Better Half Of A Dollar"

03 "Bouquet Baby"

04 "The Stars"

05 "Soft Science"

06 "Burning The Candle"

07 "Pretender"

08 "Hannah"

09 "When We're All Asleep"

10 "Friends In Town"

11 "Charm By Coincidence"

TOUR DATES:

7/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

7/31 - Simi Valley, CA @ Rapid Skateshop

8/01 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

8/02 - San Jose, CA @ Tamper Room

8/04 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

8/05 - Portland, OR @ Turn! Turn! Turn!

Just Can't Win is out 9/5 on Mallard.