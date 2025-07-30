Skip to Content
Jess Glynne Condemns Trump Admin For Using Her Song In ICE “Jet2holiday” Meme

4:12 PM EDT on July 30, 2025

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 17: Jess Glynne performs on stage during The National Lottery’s Team GB Homecoming at AO Arena on August 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. The show will air on 18th August at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

|Shirlaine Forrest

Donald Trump is no stranger to pissing off musicians for using their music during his campaign -- Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, and the White Stripes are just a few of those artists who've condemned the White House for using their music without permission in the past year alone. But right now, tens of thousands of people are being held captive in inhumane ICE detention centers, many of whom are being denied basic human rights as they face illegal deportation. These songs aren't just being used for campaign rallies or social media promos anymore. The White House's social media team is mocking the very people they're forcefully removing from their families, jobs, and homes.

There's a huge TikTok trend going around right now where people use a soundbite of a commercial for Jet2holidays, the British travel agency, over a video of their own slightly-unglamorous travel experience. "Nothing beats a Jet2holiday," goes the enthusiastic voiceover, as Jess Glynne's 2015 hit "Hold My Hand" plays in the background. Sometimes it's funny. And then there's the White House, who did that trend over a clip of the Department Of Homeland Security escorting fleets of handcuffed and ankle-shackled men onto a plane. (It's worth noting that each officer's face is blurred in the video, but not all of the civilians' are.) "When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation," the caption reads. "Nothing beats it!" Glynne, obviously, isn't happy about it.

"This post honestly makes me sick," Glynne wrote on her Instagram stories in reference to the White House's video. "My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity -- never about division or hate."

The voiceover artist from the commercial, Zoë Lister -- not to be confused with fellow actor Zoe Lister-Jones -- has been having fun with her 15 minutes of viral fame, also condemned the use of the sound. "What can be done about @hitehouse using @jet2pics sound and my voiceover to promote their nasty agenda?" she wrote on her own Instagram story. Perhaps they'll follow Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's lead and hit Trump with a cease-and-desist. See those posts below.

When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation.

Nothing beats it! pic.twitter.com/hlLapr9QsE

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2025

Read More:

