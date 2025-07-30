Skip to Content
Rosalía Responds To “Shaming” Over Her “Silence” On Palestine

7:48 PM EDT on July 30, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Rosalía attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

|Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Last week, Spanish fashion designer Miguel Adrover made a post about refusing to work with Rosalía due to her silence on the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Today, the Spanish superstar addressed the situation.

In Adrover's post, he wrote:

Doing "The Right Thing"….Silence is complicity, and even more so when you have a big loudspeaker where millions of people listen to you when you sing. That's why you have the responsibility to use this power to denounce this genocide. Rosalia, this is nothing personal. I admire you for all your talent and for everything you've achieved. And I think you are much more than those artists who only dedicate themselves to show business and entertainment.Now we have to do "The Right Thing." MOTOMAMI❤️

“I have followed with great sadness what has been said in recent days," Rosalía said in her response. "The fact that I have not used my platform in line with other people’s style or expectations does not mean that I do not condemn what is happening in Palestine."

“It is terrible to see innocent people being killed day after day, and those who should stop this are not doing so,” she continued. “I do not see how shaming each other is the best way to move forward in the fight for Palestinian freedom,” she said, adding that “the finger should be pointed upwards (towards those who make decisions and have the power to act) and not horizontally (between us).”

Meanwhile, Regina Spektor was recently making headlines after dismissing pro-Palestine protestors at her Portland concert.

Rosalía se pronuncia tras la polémica: "No veo como avergonzarnos los unos a los otros sea la mejor manera de seguir adelante en la lucha por la libertad de Palestina. Creo que el señalamiento debería direccionarse hacia arriba (hacía quienes deciden y tienen poder de acción)…" pic.twitter.com/T56X50Xyjd

— MOTOMAMI TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) July 30, 2025


https://www.instagram.com/p/DMf2LhXCkmP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

