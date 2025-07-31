Skip to Content
Phil Elverum & Arrington de Dionyso Announce New Album GIANT OPENING MOUTH ON THE GROUND Out Next Week

12:02 PM EDT on July 31, 2025

It seems we are getting a new Phil Elverum album. The Northwestern artist released his most recent album as Mount Eerie, Night Palace, last fall, and we granted it Album Of The Week status. But this new project isn't being released under Mount Eerie or his former moniker the Microphones. Instead, it's a collaboration with experimental Olympia artist Arrington de Dionyso. Elverum posted a trailer for the new album, which is called GIANT OPENING MOUTH ON THE GROUND, slated for release next week.

The trailer opens with low reverberating buzz. It sort of sounds like a mosquito playing the trombone or maybe an alphorn drowning? It's a long, ominous sound. There's not too much visually going on either. A slightly shaky videocamera zooms in on a big gong, which is probably what's making that massive sound.

This all makes sense in terms of working with Arrington de Dionyso. On his Bandcamp page, de Dionyso's music is described as "shamanic seance meets rock and roll ecstasy." That leaves much to the imagination!

Watch the trailer below.

GIANT OPENING MOUTH ON THE GROUND is out 8/8 via P.W. Elverum & Sun.

