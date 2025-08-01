The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

1

Geese - "Trinidad"

There's a foam pit at the trampoline park. It's got a diving board, and you just jump off and land in foam rubber cubes. You can do crazy flips, and you can fall on your head, and it doesn't matter because it's foam. It takes forever to get out of the foam because you can't really move on those cubes. There's nothing stationary, no place to gain traction, so you just have to kind of slither through the cubes until you can get to the ladder. The kid behind you in line gets impatient, but what are you going to do? You're trying. You just can't move. It's annoying, but it's also fun. Now, imagine you landed in the foam pit only to learn that someone took out all the foam rubber balls and replaced them with live worms. This song sounds like that. —Tom