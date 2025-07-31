Chance The Rapper Announces New Album Star Line

In the grand scheme, 2016 wasn't that long ago. Back then, Chance The Rapper appeared on my two favorite songs of the year, "Ultralight Beam" and "No Problem." Like many in the music world, I was Chance-pilled, fully in tune with creative tics that would later scan as profoundly irritating. Yes, he fumbled resoundingly on 2019's The Big Day, and his shtick never hit the same after that, but I am holding on to hope that I might like a new Chance The Rapper album.

We're about to find out. Last night Chance announced Star Line, his first album since The Big Day. He's put out music intermittently in the interim, but this will be his first big statement since the fall-off. According to press materials, it was "shaped by travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and art fairs around the world," with longtime producer DexLvL behind the boards and cover art by Brandon Breaux, who did the packshots for 10 Day, Acid Rap, and Coloring Book.

The lead single from Star Line is "Tree," the track with Lil Wayne and Smino a few weeks back. It's not making me super optimistic, but I'm going to give the man a chance, no pun intended. Watch the Chance-directed "Tree" video below.

Star Line is out 8/15. Pre-order it here.