Burial – “Comafields” & “Imaginary Festival”

7:49 PM EDT on July 31, 2025

Burial is back with two more dark, dramatic sprawls. A new single from the intensely private electronic producer showed up online about an hour ago, just in time for Bandcamp Friday, with A-side "Comafields" backed by "Imaginary Festival." The former track spends 12 minutes (divided into several discreet segments) flickering in the shadows, building drama by subtly ratcheting up the tension. The latter is more of a ghostly, deconstructed dubstep pop song. Both tracks are total phantoms that Burial fans are going to love getting lost in. Listen below.

Comafields / Imaginary Festival is out now via Hyperdub. Buy it here on limited edition clear vinyl.

