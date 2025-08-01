Three Years After Covering “Dancing On My Own” At Lollapalooza, Gracie Abrams Brings Out Robyn To Do It Again

At Glastonbury last month, Gracie Abrams covered the Cure, only to watch her pop-star peer Olivia Rodrigo cover the Cure with Robert Smith. Abrams and Rodrigo are both playing Lollapalooza at Chicago's Grant Park this weekend, and Abrams wasn't about to let this festival slip by without a high-profile cameo.

Performing in the final main-stage slot before Tyler, The Creator tonight, Abrams played a concise festival set. During the 12th and final tune, "Close To You," Abrams — who covered Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" at Lollapalooza 2022 — brought out "the queen herself" to perform the song together. Watch footage of Abrams' big Robyn moment below, and wonder which veteran rock star Rodrigo might have up her sleeve.

Dancing On My Own pic.twitter.com/muBdwYRKJi — Igor Rogh (@igorrogh) August 1, 2025

Abrams also covered "Dancing On My Own" at Osheaga 2022, and she's playing Osheaga again on Saturday, so I guess be on the lookout, Montreal.