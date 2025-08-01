The Beaches Cover Lindsay Lohan’s “Ultimate” For Freakier Friday

In the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, Lohan's character Anna fronts a rock band called Pink Slip. During the movie's credits, Pink Slip perform a song called "Ultimate" at a wedding. Lohan and Curtis have reunited for the new sequel Freakier Friday, and so have Pink Slip. Lohan discussed re-learning guitar for the movie on Fallon this week, saying her teacher told her the parts were harder this time. Maybe that's why Lohan didn't take the stage with the band when they performed at the Freakier Friday premiere last week.

The movie's release is one week out, but today its official soundtrack dropped. Lohan is on it, and so are the Beaches, the great Toronto pop-rockers, whose sound is not so different from Pink Slip's, and who have a new album of their own dropping this month. On the soundtrack, the Beaches cover "Ultimate." You can hear that below along with the original. Also down there: Lohan's Tonight Show interview and Pink Slip's performance from the premiere.