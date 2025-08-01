Demi Lovato Shares New Single “Fast,” Revisits Her Greatest Memes

Demi Lovato is getting back into the pop-star game, at least on the trashy niche-pop level that's given us so much fun music over the last few years. Lovato's new single "Fast" is a thumping diva-house jam about wanting to go fast and hard. She recorded it with Troye Sivan/Kesha producer Zhone, and she brings a certain robotic intensity to the track. In the elaborate Daniel Sachon-directed video, she stalks through a sweaty city street while cars explode and chaos erupts around her. Check it out below.

But wait, didn't Demi Lovato stop making pop music? Wasn't she going to be making punk rock now? Didn't she stage a funeral for pop music in 2022. Why, yes. Yes, she did, and yes, she was.

Demi Lovato holds 'funeral' for their pop music, going punk rock https://t.co/D8O3o598j7 pic.twitter.com/017PLMzFf7 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 21, 2022

That's why she and Zhone just staged a TikTok resurrection, bringing her pop music back to life.

That's part of a grand effort to revisit all of Demi Lovato's biggest past meme moments. In 2021, for instance, she got in a fight with an LA yogurt store and then shared an eight-minute apology video. That's pretty embarrassing! I would probably do everything in my power to forget all about that! But as you may have noticed, I am not Demi Lovato. She's back in that yogurt place, making fun of herself.

In 2015, an interviewer asked Lovato about her favorite dish, and she said, "I like mugs because they're very comfortable in your hand and they hold the hot things that you don't have to touch." Later on, she claimed that the answer was a joke. She didn't look like she was joking, but maybe it was some expert deadpan shit. It was funny either way.

So when Lovato teased the release of "Fast," she talked about serving her favorite dish.

"Fast" is out now on DLG/Island.