FKA twigs Sings “Perfect Stranger” In Simlish, Joins Yeat On “Fly Nitë”

There is only one true indicator a pop song has reached legendary status: When it gets translated into Simlish. Today, "Perfect Stranger," one of the many brilliant singles off FKA twigs' recent album Eusexua, has transcended beyond this world. She joins the roster of musicians-gone-Sims, like Faye Webster and Fabiana Palladino who had their songs translated for The Sims last year.

The Simlish version of "Perfect Stranger" can be heard on the Pop Station in The Sims 4 Enchanted By Nature Expansion Pack. FKA twigs's Sim is also available Now on the Sims 4 gallery. For the Simlish rendition of "Perfect Stranger," Solita Sims created a music video that depicts twigs as a fairy that plays cupid for all the heartbroken Sims.

But this isn't the only new twigs we're getting today. She also features on "Fly Nitë," a new song from the Portland rage rapper Yeat. It was produced by Dolphin Talk, Elkan, Lucid, and DwavyB. The track is off his newly released Dangerous Summer EP.

Listen to the Simlish version of "Perfect Stranger" and “Fly Nitë" below.

Dangerous Summer is out today via Capitol Records.