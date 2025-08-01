Cardiacs Share New Single From An Album They’re Been Making For 20 Years

The cult-beloved British band Cardiacs released Guns, their most recent album, in 1999. For a very, very long time, they've been planning a new double LP called LSD. The lead single was supposed to be "Ditzy Scene," which came out back in 2007. In 2008, though, the release was delayed because frontman Tim Smith suffered a cardiac arrest and stroke. Smith passed away in 2020 at the age of 59. In the wake of his passing, Caridacs released another LSD song, "Vermin Mangle." Tim Smith's brother and bandmate Jim later said that Cardiacs kept working on LSD after Tim's illness and death. The album is apparently coming out this fall, and another single is out now.

The new Cardiacs song "Woodeneye" is a frantic psychedelic rock attack written and co-produced by the late Tim Smith. It's a wild piece of music that resists categorization, which means it fits right in with the rest of Caridacs' discography. The LSD album is coming out in September, and it features both Smith brothers and their longtime bandmate Kavus Torabi, as well as many of Cardiacs' friends and associates, including Bob Leith, Rose Kemp, Craig Fortnam, Stephen Gilchrist, Jo Spratley, Melanie Woods, Oceansize's Mike Vennart, and Pinback's Rob Crow. Below, check out "Woodeneye" and the LSD tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Men In Bed"

02 "The May"

03 "Gen"

04 "Woodeneye"

05 "Spelled All Wrong"

06 "By Numbers"

07 "The Blue And Buff"

08 "Skating"

09 "Breed"

10 "Volob"

11 "Busty Beez"

12 "Lovely Eyes"

13 "Ditzy Scene"

14 "Downup"

15 "A Roll From A Dirty Place"

16 "Made All Up"

17 "Pet Fezant"

LSD is out 9/19 on the Alphabet Business Concern.