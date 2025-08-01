Blake Mills & Pino Palladino Announce New Album That Wasn’t A Dream: Hear “Contour”

The producer and multi-instrumentalist Blake Mills loves working with Pino Palladino, the all-time bass god. Of course he does. If you had the ability to make music with Pino Palladino, you'd probably love doing it, too. Mills and Palladino have worked on many of the same records over the years, and they got together for the collaborative jazz LP Notes With Attachments in 2001. Now, they are back together for another LP.

Blake Mills and Pino Palladino recorded their new LP That Wasn't A Dream at Studio A in LA's storied Sound City Studios, the room where Mills has set up shop in recent years. Their Notes With Attachments collaborator Sam Gendel appears on a bunch of tracks, and drummer Chris Dave is on "Taka," the Fela Kuti-inspired single that they released a few weeks ago. Now, along with the album announcement, Mills and Palladino have shared the soft and hypnotic instrumental "Contour." Below, check out "Contour," "Taka," the That Wasn't A Dream tracklist, and Mills and Palladino's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Contour"

02 "I Laugh In The Mouth Of The Lion"

03 "Somnambulista"

04 "Taka"

05 "What Is Wrong With You?"

06 "Heat Sink"

07 "That Was A Dream"

TOUR DATES:

9/21 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

9/23 - Berkeley, CA @ The Freight

9/24 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

9/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

10/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

10/07 - Cardiff, UK @ Gate Arts Centre Date

10/08 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Hertz at Tivolivrendenburg

10/09 - Brussels, Belgium @ Centre For Fine Arts (ABRUPT Festival)

10/11 - Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connewitz (Leipzig Jazz Festival)

10/12 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Hörsalen (Stockholm Jazz Festival)

That Wasn't A Dream is out 8/22 on New Deal/Impulse! Records.