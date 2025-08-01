Abi Reimold Shares First New Song In Nine Years “High Tide”

In 2016, the Philadelphia DIY musician Abi Reimold released their searching, visceral debut album Wriggling and became a Stereogum Artist To Watch. After that, Reimold didn't release anything for many years. In 2022, Reimold got together with some friends to record a couple of covers, but it's been nine years since the last time they dropped any solo music. Today, they return with the new single "High Tide."

"High Tide" is new to us, but it isn't actually all that new. Abi Reimold wrote and recorded the song in January 2021. After a possible COVID exposure, Reimold's roommates found shelter elsewhere, so Reimold was all alone. They say, "The song was a gift when I really needed it. The process of writing and recording 'High Tide' kept me company in a time of uncertainty and isolation."

Writing "High Tide, Reimold took inspiration from Rachel Goswell's album Waves Are Universal. Reimold's song is a stark, acoustic meditation on impermanence. They co-produced, shot, and edited the video with Scott Stitzer in Ocean City, New Jersey. Check it out below.