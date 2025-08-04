Emily Yacina Announces New Album Veilfall: Hear “Talk Me Down”

It's been nearly six years since Long Beach-based musician Emily Yacina released Remember The Silver. Since, she's shared a few one-off singles over the years -- the trickle of them turning into 2022's All The Things. Today, she makes her long-awaited return, announcing her new album Veilfall, out Sept. 26. The news comes with the lead single "Talk Me Down."

"Talk Me Down" is a soft but mighty track; it's bright, but there are rain clouds stalking the sun rays from a distance. Yacina's vocals shift from a high-pitched mumble to a warm croon. “Peeking over ledges/ Talk Me Down," she sings. She repeats the latter phrase during the chorus like a manifestation or mantra. It feels like a comfort song -- one that will see you through tears on a stressful day or usher you through a mundane routine.

Yacina explained how the track came about: “‘Talk Me Down’ came to be from my dear

friend Trish McGowan’s beat. A few years ago, she sent me a soundcloud playlist with instrumentals and beats she had made. This one immediately struck me as being very special. The lyrics and melodies on top came easily -- a testament to her musicality. It’s a fun song about the fear of vulnerability, which is a major theme of the whole album.”

For Veilfall, Yacina sought out collaboration with producers Charlie Brand (Miniature Tigers) and Jonnie Baker (Florist). As the album progressed she brought on Gia Margaret, Oliver Hill (Coco), and Cameron Wisch (Porches) to help out as well.

The album's press release also mentioned that around the same time that Yacina was creating Veilfall, she was hosting "death-themed salons in an LA bookstore, during which strangers are encouraged to open up about their experiences with death and how it affects their lives." It sounds like these events opened her up to expanding her notion of grief and the reverberating effect it has one relationships.

In the accompanying visual for "Talk Me Down," we happen upon a few different versions of Yacina. In some scenes, she's alone in the woods or a deserted building. In others, she's dressed like a scene kid from the early 2000s. She opens herself up to a group of skater kids, wearing her heart on her striped arm-warmers. Watch the video for "Talk Me Down" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Battle"

02 "WIP"

03 "Holy For A Moment"

04 "Clarity"

05 "Shine"

06 "Meteor"

07 "The Clearing"

08 "Free Forgotten"

09 "The Dream"

10 "Rust"

11 "Signal"

12 "Talk Me Down"

13 "Blanket"

Veilfall is out 9/26. Pre-order it here.