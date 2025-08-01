That Mexican OT – “Accessories” (Feat. Peso Peso)

Bay City, Texas rap animal That Mexican OT is building up to the release of a new album called Recess, and he dropped the Lil Wayne collab "Baby Mad At Me" earlier this year. Today, OT has a new song with his fellow East Texas rapper Peso Peso, a regular collaborator. If he wanted, Peso Peso could call himself That Mexican PP, but it wouldn't really look right.

The new That Mexican OT/Peso Peso track is called "Accessories," and it's a great little piece of in-the-pocket Texas rap. Both artists are always solid, but OT really goes off on this one. In the DGreen Filmz-directed video, the two rappers and some friends put on lucha masks to kidnap some unfortunate guy. They have better luck with him that That Mexican OT had with that rodeo bull. Imagine getting kidnapped and murdered by guys in Lucha Libre masks. You'd be dead and embarrassed. Watch it below.