YG – “Lovers Or Friends” (Feat. Leon Thomas)

West Coast rap hero YG is building up to the release of a new album called The Gentleman’s Club. It's the same album that kicked off its rollout with "2004," the uncharacteristically vulnerable song where YG rapped about being sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old woman when he was 14.

Today he presents a new song from that rollout, which strikes a much different tone. "Lovers Or Friends," a smooth and funky collaboration with singer Leon Thomas, could have come out any time in the last few decades and sounded relatively current. It follows that time-tested radio-rap template, pairing a romantically inclined hook from Thomas with some hard-edged loverman bars from YG. A lyric he utters here: "Private island, no Epstein." Listen below.

The Gentleman's Club is out 10/3 via 4Hunnid/BMG.