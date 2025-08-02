Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Bring Out Weezer At Lollapalooza

9:31 AM EDT on August 2, 2025

What's with these homies dissin' my girl? This is a question Rivers Cuomo has wondered many times, and now Olivia Rodrigo is wondering as well. Last night the pop star — who also recently brought out David Byrne for Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” at Gov Ball and Robert Smith for some Cure hits at Glastonbury — was joined by Weezer at Lollapalooza for "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So."

After performing beloved cuts from her two records, Sour and Guts, she asked the crowd if the show was anyone's first concert. "You always remember your first concert. Very, very special moment," she said. "I remember my first concert. It was a very memorable night. I watched this incredible band and I am so over the moon because that incredible band is actually here tonight to play a few songs. Will you please say hello to Weezer?"

Weezer last played the Chicago festival in 2005 when they co-headlined with Widespread Panic. Last year Weezer were celebrating three decades of the Blue Album, but I'd like to think they did those songs with Rodrigo because she prefers it over Pinkerton (the correct ranking, of course). Watch footage below.

Olivia with Weezer performing “Buddy Holly” at #Lollapalooza! pic.twitter.com/eAcTCLiZFl

— Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) August 2, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo and Weezer performing ‘Say It Ain’t So’ at Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/6EKqBANMHK

— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2025

@awissawia i thought it would be #chappellroan but i guess #weezer works too omg #lollapalooza #chicago #oliviarodrigo #weezered ♬ original sound - lyss

Rodrigo was also a special guest for Role Model's set. The viral singer-songwriter always invites someone to be his "Sally" for his song "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," and this time Rodrigo played the role.

FULL VIDEO OF OLIVIA RODRIGO AS THE SALLY DIVA! (via @/heartsturns) pic.twitter.com/FwVJMK2c2h

— Role Model Nation (@ROLEMODELNATlON) August 2, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025
News

Wet Leg Say Third Album Already “Done”

November 10, 2025