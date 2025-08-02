Watch Olivia Rodrigo Bring Out Weezer At Lollapalooza

What's with these homies dissin' my girl? This is a question Rivers Cuomo has wondered many times, and now Olivia Rodrigo is wondering as well. Last night the pop star — who also recently brought out David Byrne for Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” at Gov Ball and Robert Smith for some Cure hits at Glastonbury — was joined by Weezer at Lollapalooza for "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So."

After performing beloved cuts from her two records, Sour and Guts, she asked the crowd if the show was anyone's first concert. "You always remember your first concert. Very, very special moment," she said. "I remember my first concert. It was a very memorable night. I watched this incredible band and I am so over the moon because that incredible band is actually here tonight to play a few songs. Will you please say hello to Weezer?"

Weezer last played the Chicago festival in 2005 when they co-headlined with Widespread Panic. Last year Weezer were celebrating three decades of the Blue Album, but I'd like to think they did those songs with Rodrigo because she prefers it over Pinkerton (the correct ranking, of course). Watch footage below.

Olivia with Weezer performing “Buddy Holly” at #Lollapalooza! pic.twitter.com/eAcTCLiZFl — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) August 2, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo and Weezer performing ‘Say It Ain’t So’ at Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/6EKqBANMHK — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2025

Rodrigo was also a special guest for Role Model's set. The viral singer-songwriter always invites someone to be his "Sally" for his song "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," and this time Rodrigo played the role.