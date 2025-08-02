Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Lucy Dacus Join The Killers At Osheaga

10:26 AM EDT on August 2, 2025

Photo © 2025 Chris Phelps
www.chrisphelps.com

The Killers – 2025
Osheaga Festival – Montreal
8.1.25

|Chris Phelps

Lucy Dacus is living her best life on her Forever Is A Feeling Tour, officiating fans' marriages, bringing out Hop Along's Frances Quinlan, and covering Fontaines D.C. Last night she played Montreal's Osheaga festival, and the singer-songwriter joined the Killers' set for the Sam's Town cut "Read My Mind."

"who… has a video of me singing with the killers tonight (I’m dead)," the boygenius member wrote on Twitter. We do! Watch clips of the performance below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025
News

Wet Leg Say Third Album Already “Done”

November 10, 2025