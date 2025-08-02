Watch Lucy Dacus Join The Killers At Osheaga

Lucy Dacus is living her best life on her Forever Is A Feeling Tour, officiating fans' marriages, bringing out Hop Along's Frances Quinlan, and covering Fontaines D.C. Last night she played Montreal's Osheaga festival, and the singer-songwriter joined the Killers' set for the Sam's Town cut "Read My Mind."

"who… has a video of me singing with the killers tonight (I’m dead)," the boygenius member wrote on Twitter. We do! Watch clips of the performance below.