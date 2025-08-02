Cobalt’s Erik Wunder Dead At 42

Erik Wunder, the leader of the black metal band Cobalt and the dark folk rock group Man's Gin, has died. The news was shared by Nachtmystium's Blake Judd and Abigail Williams' Ken Sorceron yesterday. He was 42.

On Instagram, Judd wrote, "I'm absolutely devastated." He continued:

Erik Wunder, rest easy brother. I am so grateful for our times together. We experienced the most amazing European tour I did out of all of them together....you rode in our bus, your alliance with Charlie Fell that became an incredible COBALT album in 'Slow Forever' (that I was given the opportunity torelease a tape version of in 2017)....I never in a million years thought I'd not ever get to see you again. Rest easy, brother. This one's gonna sting for a long time....

On Facebook, Sorceron wrote, "I got the sad news that Erik Wunder passed yesterday. He had a tragic last chapter but he was a good dude and a great songwriter. I was a fan of Cobalt and got to play guitar live for the band on their last tour back in 2017. My heart goes out to all of his friends that knew him well."

The last Cobalt LP, 2016's Slow Forever, was our Album Of The Week.

