Rod Stewart Tour Features AI Video Of Ozzy Osbourne Taking Selfies With Music Icons In Heaven

11:14 AM EDT on August 3, 2025

Over the past two weeks on his One Last Time tour, Rod Stewart has been dedicating his 1988 hit "Forever Young" to Ozzy Osbourne, who died last month at 76. On the night of the Black Sabbath frontman's passing, Stewart announced the song as a photo of Osbourne was briefly displayed on the screen behind him -- pretty standard. Since then, however, that tribute has come to include some of the most audacious AI slop I've seen in recent memory.

During his past handful of shows, Stewart has been performing "Forever Young" with a AI-generated video of Osbourne taking selfies in heaven with "eternal stars" like Janis Joplin, Prince, Tina Turner, Bob Marley, 2Pac, Aaliyah, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, George Michael, Kurt Cobain, XXXTentacion, Whitney Houston, and Amy Winehouse. They're using a selfie stick, too, even though selfie sticks certainly aren't in heaven.

The clip first popped up last week up on an Instagram account full of similar-looking brainrot, and the full video includes Osbourne afterlife moments with Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie as well. “Very sad, a lot of those people died ’cause of drugs,” Stewart said after showing the clip at his PNC Music Pavilion show in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday. “I’m still here, though!”

It's pretty harrowing, and you can see it below from Stewart's show in Alpharetta, GA on Friday.

@iamsloanesteel

Last night I went to a Rod Stewart concert and he played this “tribute” to Ozzy. The selfie sticks in heaven?!! XXXTentacion?! #ozzyosbourne #rodstewart #XXXTentacion

♬ original sound - Sloane Steel

Read More:

