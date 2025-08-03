Oasis Share Statement After Fan Falls To His Death At Wembley Concert

An Oasis fan died on Saturday night after he fell during one of the band's Wembley Stadium concerts. The AP reports that a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining "injuries consistent with a fall" from an upper tier of the stadium at about 10:20 p.m., which is shortly after the time Oasis would have finished performing.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night," Oasis said in a statement, adding their "sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved." A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said: "Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers." Local police have asked eyewitnesses to reach out to them with any information.

Oasis are still scheduled to play their final Wembley Stadium show tonight.