Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Sabrina Carpenter Brings Out Earth, Wind & Fire And “Arrests” TWICE At Lollapalooza

10:36 AM EDT on August 4, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter headlined the final night of Lollapalooza on Sunday. She's been covering a lot of '80s pop hits for a while now, and lately she's been able to bring some of the original artists on stage too; last month in London she got some of the members of Duran Duran to do "Hungry Like The Wolf" with her. Carpenter's Lolla set had a surprise appearance from Earth, Wind & Fire for a group rendition of their 1981 smash "Let's Groove."

The previous night's headliners were K-pop girl group TWICE, who are riding extra high right now due to their involvement with the Kpop Demon Hunters phenomenon. The band's Momo, Sana, and Jihyo stuck around to catch Carpenter's set and ended up being the evening's arrestees for being too hot. "I had to look not once, but twice," Carpenter said before singing "Juno." See clips from the livestream below.

In more Carpenter news, maybe you've heard she has a new album coming out at the end of this month. Over the past week or so she's been revealing the Man's Best Friend tracklist one-by-one by selecting fans to pose for photos with a golden retriever puppy. We have the full tracklist now, and it looks like the album's production team is Jack Antonoff, John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Ian Kirkpatrick. See that below.

| Tracklist of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ with their respective producers:

1. Manchild — Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter
2. Tears — John Ryan, Julian Bunetta
3. My Man On Willpower — John Ryan, Ian Kirkpatrick
4. Sugar Talking — Jack Antonoff
5. We… pic.twitter.com/IJNSTLuDhb

— CarpenterSpotify (@SpotifySabrina_) August 1, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter unveils trailer for her upcoming album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ at Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/TMRWzU0f3K

— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025
News

Wet Leg Say Third Album Already “Done”

November 10, 2025