Sabrina Carpenter Brings Out Earth, Wind & Fire And “Arrests” TWICE At Lollapalooza

Sabrina Carpenter headlined the final night of Lollapalooza on Sunday. She's been covering a lot of '80s pop hits for a while now, and lately she's been able to bring some of the original artists on stage too; last month in London she got some of the members of Duran Duran to do "Hungry Like The Wolf" with her. Carpenter's Lolla set had a surprise appearance from Earth, Wind & Fire for a group rendition of their 1981 smash "Let's Groove."

The previous night's headliners were K-pop girl group TWICE, who are riding extra high right now due to their involvement with the Kpop Demon Hunters phenomenon. The band's Momo, Sana, and Jihyo stuck around to catch Carpenter's set and ended up being the evening's arrestees for being too hot. "I had to look not once, but twice," Carpenter said before singing "Juno." See clips from the livestream below.

SABRINA CARPENTER ARRESTING MOMO SANA JIHYO DURING HER LOLLAPALOOZA SET TODAY OH MY GOD??"ARE YOU SINGLE? WOULD YOU LIKE TO GET MARRIED? THIS ONE'S FOR TWICE" pic.twitter.com/4pj2BLTuoS — minaron (@godmitzu) August 4, 2025

In more Carpenter news, maybe you've heard she has a new album coming out at the end of this month. Over the past week or so she's been revealing the Man's Best Friend tracklist one-by-one by selecting fans to pose for photos with a golden retriever puppy. We have the full tracklist now, and it looks like the album's production team is Jack Antonoff, John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Ian Kirkpatrick. See that below.

| Tracklist of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ with their respective producers: 1. Manchild — Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter

2. Tears — John Ryan, Julian Bunetta

3. My Man On Willpower — John Ryan, Ian Kirkpatrick

4. Sugar Talking — Jack Antonoff

5. We… pic.twitter.com/IJNSTLuDhb — CarpenterSpotify (@SpotifySabrina_) August 1, 2025