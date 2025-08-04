Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary Weekend: Dead & Company Jam With Openers, Jerry Garcia Gets Street Named After Him

The Grateful Dead, one of the great institutions in American music, threw itself a 60th-anniversary party this weekend. Dead & Company, the band led surviving Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, played a series of three shows at Golden Gate Park, in their San Francisco hometown, while the late Dead leader Jerry Garcia got a street named after him. During the shows, the band's handpicked opening acts -- Billy Strings, Sturgill Simpson, and the Trey Anastasio Band -- all joined the Dead onstage.

Friday, which would've been Jerry Garcia's 83rd birthday, was the first day of the Grateful Dead's 60th-anniversary weekend, and that's when Garcia got his own street in San Francisco. As KCRA reports, Harrington Street, a one-block road in the Excelsior neighborhood, will also be known as Jerry Garcia Street. A few hundred people, including Garcia's daughter Trixie, attended the dedication. Garcia spent much of his childhood in a house on that street. After the dedication, fans posed for photos outside that house. This upcoming Saturday marks 30 years since Garcia's passing. Depending on who you ask, he could be taking selfies with Ozzy Osbourne in heaven right now.

At Golden Gate Park, about 60,000 people attended each of the three Dead & Company shows. The band's lineup for each gig included Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, and Jay Lane. The young bluegrass star Billy Strings opened Friday night's gig, and he joined the headliners for an extended 12-minute version of "Wharf Rat," with elements of "The Other One." Earlier this year, Strings took part in the MusiCares Grammy-weekend tribute to the Dead. Watch fan footage below.

The great country-rocker Sturgill Simpson opened Saturday night's Dead & Company show. Last year, the Grateful Dead received the Kennedy Center Honors, and Simpson covered "Ripple" at the ceremony. Simpson is an obvious Dead acolyte, and his own shows have become long, unpredictable jamfests in recent years. At Saturday's Dead show, Simpson led the group through a 12-minute take on "Morning Dew."

The Dead & Company opener with the most obvious history with the band was Trey Anastasio, who played at Sunday night's show. Anastasio's main band Phish have been carrying the Dead's jam-band flame for decades. When the Grateful Dead played their farewell show in Chicago in 2015, Anastasio filled in for Jerry Garcia. Anastasio joined Dead & Company for a half-hour on Sunday night, joining the band for the Dead classics "Scarlet Begonias" and "Fire On The Mountain."