Dominic Fike Trolls Sabrina Carpenter At Lollapalooza, MrBeast At Osheaga

Chicago's Lollapalooza and Montreal's Osheaga usually take place on the same weekend. The cities are far enough apart that they're outside each other's lineup radius, so there tends to be a lot of overlap between the two lineups. This past weekend, the actor-musician Dominic Fike was wreaking havoc at both fests.

Fike kicked off his weekend at Osheaga, where he covered Coldplay's "Yellow" right after debuting two new unreleased songs, "One Glass" and "Great Pretender." All three of those tracks made it into his Lollapalooza setlist too. Given the way he was dressed and the way he moved, it's a bit like watching Incubus cover Coldplay. Here's footage of "Yellow" and the new originals:

Also in Montreal, after receiving a fan's phone number on a piece of paper thrown onstage, Fike went on a tirade against MrBeast, the superstar YouTuber who blows through tons of money for outrageous stunts, sometimes for philanthopic reasons, and has been known to force people to endure unbearable tasks. Apropos of nothing, Fike had this to say: "Anyway, this fuckin' MrBeast guy, it doesn't make no type of sense to me. No one has that fuckin' money! I should have that money! Cause I would be able to do so much with it. And look at his face. It's all fuckin' [makes extreme cheesin' expression]. I hate it!"

Sunday in Chicago, Fike led into his set with a video featuring clips of various celebrities. The intro reel included a scene of Lolla headliner Sabrina Carpenter portraying a racist character in 2018's The Hate U Give. Carpenter was set to perform next on the same stage, so her fans are not thrilled about the inclusion. Here's the scene in question:

Later, Fike brought his son onstage: