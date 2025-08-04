Katy Perry Leads Prayer After Fan Collapses Onstage, Orlando Bloom Reacts To Her Date With Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour includes a segment where the singer-turned-amateur astronaut invites fans onstage to perform a song with her band. Last night in Detroit, one of those fans, a girl named McKenna, fainted as Perry was about to perform her single "The One That Got Away." Perry had invited McKenna and a few other attendees down to the stage catwalk, and was giving them some auxiliary instruments to use during the song. But before the song could start, McKenna suddenly collapsed.

Perry and some paramedics (Perry-medics?) rushed to McKenna's aid as the stadium began cheering her name. Then Perry led the crowd in a prayer: "Dear God, we pray for McKenna, that she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever. Amen." A bit cheesy, sure, but Perry doesn't always have the best luck with fainting victims.

Afterwards, Perry added: "It’s so much. Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling." She performed "The One That Got Away" with the other fans who'd been invited down, and told the crowd later on in the set that McKenna was "doing great."

Perry made headlines last week after she was spotted having dinner with former Prime Minister Of Canada Justin Trudeau, who also got VIP seating at one of her subsequent shows. It was just last month that Perry confirmed she'd split with Orlando Bloom, whom she first started dating in 2016. It looks like he's being a good sport about it, though; when The Onion shared a satirical article the other day about him dating former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he commented on their Instagram post with a series of clapping emojis. Luckily, he won't have to testify with Perry in court anytime soon: A judge officially sided with Perry's team last Friday after she was accused of illegally purchasing the $15 million home the couple shared.

See clips from the Detroit show below.