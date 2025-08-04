Skip to Content
Stream Footings’ Fantastic New Album The Worm Moon

11:10 AM EDT on August 4, 2025

Eric Gagne has been leading the New England indie band Footings for a good solid decade now. Friday, the group released their latest album, The Worm Moon, for Byron Coley's Feeding Tube label in partnership with Don’t Live Like Me Records. (Their previous outing, 2021's Annihilation, was a partnership between Feeding Tube and Ryan Davis' Sophomore Lounge — that's what you call a pedigree.)

Footings play twilit folk-rock with a writerly touch, gorgeously accented by Elisabeth Fuchsia's viola and Charlie Chronopoulos' pedal steel. There are notes of contemplative greats like Wild Pink, Yo La Tengo, and the Clientele in these 11 quick tracks. One song, "Reverie," is like Wilco's "Pot Kettle Black" with Stephen Malkmus on guitar. There's a quite obvious comparison for Gagne's thoughtful, conversational voice that's escaping me right now — maybe clear it up for me in the comments? Anyway, if you're in the market for sophisticated indie dad rock that sometimes rocks out (closer "I Won't Go") but mostly stays chilled out, The Worm Moon might be just what you needed. Listen below.

The Worm Moon is out now via Feeding Tube/Don’t Live Like Me.

