Bootcamp Announce Debut Album Time’s Up: Hear “Asylum”

11:08 AM EDT on August 4, 2025

The Denver label Convulse Records is one of the most reliable institutions going in today's hardcore punk underground, and everything that they release is worth checking out at the very least. Cast in point: You might be completely unfamiliar with the Iowa City band Bootcamp, who have nothing to do with the Boot Camp Clik. But Convulse is putting out Bootcamp's upcoming full-length debut Time's Up, and we now have every reason to believe that this thing will whip serious ass.

The members of Bootcamp have spent time in Iowa City bands Beyond Peace and Death Kill Overdrive, and they got together in 2023. Last year, Bootcamp released their Controlled Burn EP, and singer Juliette -- they're all credited under their first names only -- told No Echo, "We play fast and punchy hardcore punk. It’s definitely d-beat influenced, but it’s a little more rock 'n' roll-y, with big hooks than your average d-beat onslaught. You can and should shake your ass." You can hear that philosophy at work on their new song "Asylum," an unrestrained 91-second ripper. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "September 11th"
02 "CEO"
03 "Freak Show"
04 "Ruins"
05 "Fantasy"
06 "Asylum"
07 "Wasted Time"
08 "Endless Commute"
09 "Email"
10 "Decision"

Time's Up is out 8/22 on Convulse.

