Drake, Quavo, Big Boi, & More Appear In Magic City Strip Club Documentary Trailer

Anyone remotely conversant with 21st century rap music — or professional sports, for that matter — has probably encountered the name Magic City at some point. The Atlanta establishment is arguably the most famous strip club in the world, in part for its role in cultivating the city's hip-hop scene. (I heard a lot about it from Future's entourage while reporting this feature more than a decade ago.) The new Starz docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy attempts to sum up that impact. The series features interviews with patrons of the club including Drake, T.I., 2 Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Nelly, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Quavo, and more. In the trailer, you'll also see Shaquille O'Neal talking about signing a massive NBA contract on the premises.

Magic City: An American Fantasy premiere 8/15 on Starz.