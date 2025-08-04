Skip to Content
Watch Suede Cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart”

4:23 PM EDT on August 4, 2025

Britpop icons Suede are about a month out from releasing a new album called Antidepressants. As part of their rollout promo, they stopped by BBC Radio 2 for a performance of a song that I, personally, would categorize as a bit of an antidepressant: Bruce Springsteen's 1980 classic "Hungry Heart." Suede's version rocks out a bit harder than the original with emphasis on the guitars and drums, but Brett Anderson's voice suits the melody well.

It's technically not the first time Suede have covered the Boss on a BBC show. A couple years ago for the network, they linked up with an orchestra to cover Patti Smith's "Because The Night," which Springsteen famously co-wrote. Hear them do "Hungry Heart" below.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DM71qfDopB1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

