KennyHoopla Announces New conditions of an orphan// EP: Hear “orphan//”

3:46 PM EDT on August 4, 2025

The constantly morphing rock artist KennyHoopla keeps dropping new EPs. In the spring, he gave us rebirth // renaissance, for which the stated influences ranged from New Order to the Drums. Now comes conditions of an orphan//, KennyHoopla's attempt at a 2000s dance-punk sound. Paramore's Zac Farro produced the project with some assistance from the legend Mike Elizondo.

As for that title, Kenny says, "A lot of the time, I just feel very alone, like an orphan. I'm just trying to find a home, literally and metaphorically — as a person, and as someone in the music industry. I'm trying to see where I fit in, given the circumstances of life that everyone has to go through."

The title track of sorts, ""orphan//," catchily calls back to 2004 as intended. Listen below.

conditions of an orphan// is out 9/19 via The Orchard/Garbagehill.

Brittany Young

