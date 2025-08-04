Wombo – “S.T. Tilted”

"And with a tilted head, try to regain balance. Turn on it now and then, quietly to open." These are the only listed lyrics on "S.T. Tilted," the final advance single from Wombo's new album Danger In Fives before it drops on Fire Talk this Friday. The song merges Cameron Lowe's sharp-edged guitar work with smoothly grooving bass and dreamy vocals by Sydney Chadwick, backed by drummer Joel Taylor's hard, barebones skitter.

Lowe, who also directed the "S.T. Tilted" video, shared this statement:

It's the first song we wrote after the Slab EP that made it on Danger In Fives. We weren't sure it was going to work, but all the contrasting parts ended up being cool. It’s rare for a Wombo song to be written on guitar first like this one, with some of the bass and drum parts jammed out in the basement afterwards. The wacky guitar part came last.

Watch below.

Danger In Fives is out 8/8 on Fire Talk.