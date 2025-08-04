Hear Emily Hines’ Wonderful Debut Album These Days

In her Bandcamp bio, Emily Hines describes herself as "a chronically sincere farm girl from Ohio making folk rock, based in Nashville TN." That's all true, but it doesn't fully prepare you for the beauty and intimacy of Hines' debut album. Released in some form last year but now relaunched into the world by the great Keeled Scales label, These Days is rich with sound and feeling. If you're into Adrianne Lenker, Madi Diaz, or Florist, you might have a taste for the album's blend of bleary chords, acoustic instrumentation, and tender, whispery vocals. It's like a cloud of lo-fi emotion descending upon you — piercing and potent yet soft and gentle. I recommend having that experience below.

<a href="https://emilyhines.bandcamp.com/album/these-days">These Days by Emily Hines</a>

These Days is out now via Keeled Scales. Thanks to Trey in our Discord for shouting this one out.