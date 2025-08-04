Skip to Content
Chemical Announce Self-Titled Debut EP: Hear “Ritual Protocol”

6:46 PM EDT on August 4, 2025

Philly's Chemical have shared bills with voyeur, Safe Mind, and Her New Knife, and their music is just as off-kilter and bewitching as those acts' tunes. The band announced their eponymous debut EP last month along with the release of some tracks, and now they're sharing the spiky single "Ritual Protocol."

"Ritual Protocol" follows "Eurotrash" and "Subliminal Arrow." Chemical is made up of members of Primal Rat Screw, Halloween, and Lust Orchid, and the result is an unpredictable, sharp-edged post-punk whirlwind. Listen to all the previews below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Plainsong & Chant"
02 "Subliminal Arrow"
03 "Ritual Protocol"
04 "T.A.O."
05 "Eurotrash"
06 "Rookie Of The Year"

Chemical is out 8/15 via Bloody Knuckles. Pre-order it here.

Eve Alpert

