2hollis – “fly”

7:23 PM EDT on August 4, 2025

Last week, 2hollis brought nonstop energy to his massive Lollapalooza set. Since the release of his phenomenal album star in April, the hyperpop rap sensation collaborated with friends, debuted unreleased songs at festivals, and was revealed as part of this year's Día De Los Deftones lineup. Today he dropped a new song called "fly" on SoundCloud.

"fly" is a vulnerable, smoldering slowburner full of yearning: "Light in the sky, I see the wings shimmer down/ Stay for a moment please, I need your touch right now," he sings, his evocative vocals on display. It recalls the more intimate moments of star, like the acoustic "eldest child" or the downtempo "cope." Hear "fly," which was self-produced alongside kimj, below.

