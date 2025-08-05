Algernon Cadwallader Announce First New Album In 14 Years Trying Not To Have A Thought

In 2018, Algernon Wallader returned with reissues of old records. A few years later, they began playing their first shows in a decade. Now, the emo revival heroes are finally announcing a new album called Trying Not To Have A Thought, and it's their first since 2011’s Parrot Flies.
Trying Not To Have A Thought is also the band's first LP with their original lineup of vocalist/bassist Peter Helmis, guitarists Joe Reinhart and Colin Mahony, and drummer Nick Tazza since their 2008 debut Some Kind Of Cadwallader. The first preview "Hawk" is here today, and it bursts with their signature sense of clamorous urgency off the bat with the devastating opening lines: "There was already distance wide as the sky/ But I liked to know you were in it, why did you have to die?"
The track comes with a kaleidoscopic, woodsy music video directed by Darby Irrgang and Ricky Christian. Watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Hawk"
02 "Shameless Faces (Even The Guy Who Made The Thing Was A Piece Of Shit)"
03 "What’s Mine"
04 "noitanitsarcorP"
05 "Koyaanisqatsi"
06 "Trying Not To Have A Thought"
07 "You've Always Been Here"
08 "Revelation 420"
09 "Million Dollars"
10 "Attn MOVE"
11 "World Of Difference"
TOUR DATES:
11/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
11/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/11 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
11/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
11/14 – Mesa, AZ @ The Rosetta Room
11/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Distillery
11/16 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
11/17 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE
11/20 – Austin, TX @ 29th St Ballroom
11/21 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
11/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
11/24 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
11/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/28 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
11/29 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck
11/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le “Ritz” PDB
12/01 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
12/02 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
12/04 – New York, NY @ Racket
12/05 – Allentown, PA @ Arrow at Archer Music Hall
12/06 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
12/07 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
12/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
12/09 – Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage
12/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
12/12 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/14 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
12/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Trying Not To Have A Thought is out 9/12 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.