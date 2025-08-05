Algernon Cadwallader Announce First New Album In 14 Years Trying Not To Have A Thought

In 2018, Algernon Wallader returned with reissues of old records. A few years later, they began playing their first shows in a decade. Now, the emo revival heroes are finally announcing a new album called Trying Not To Have A Thought, and it's their first since 2011’s Parrot Flies.

Trying Not To Have A Thought is also the band's first LP with their original lineup of vocalist/bassist Peter Helmis, guitarists Joe Reinhart and Colin Mahony, and drummer Nick Tazza since their 2008 debut Some Kind Of Cadwallader. The first preview "Hawk" is here today, and it bursts with their signature sense of clamorous urgency off the bat with the devastating opening lines: "There was already distance wide as the sky/ But I liked to know you were in it, why did you have to die?"

The track comes with a kaleidoscopic, woodsy music video directed by Darby Irrgang and Ricky Christian. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Hawk"

02 "Shameless Faces (Even The Guy Who Made The Thing Was A Piece Of Shit)"

03 "What’s Mine"

04 "noitanitsarcorP"

05 "Koyaanisqatsi"

06 "Trying Not To Have A Thought"

07 "You've Always Been Here"

08 "Revelation 420"

09 "Million Dollars"

10 "Attn MOVE"

11 "World Of Difference"

TOUR DATES:

11/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

11/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/11 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

11/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

11/14 – Mesa, AZ @ The Rosetta Room

11/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Distillery

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/17 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE

11/20 – Austin, TX @ 29th St Ballroom

11/21 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

11/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

11/24 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

11/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/28 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/29 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

11/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le “Ritz” PDB

12/01 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

12/02 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

12/04 – New York, NY @ Racket

12/05 – Allentown, PA @ Arrow at Archer Music Hall

12/06 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

12/07 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

12/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

12/09 – Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage

12/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

12/12 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/14 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Trying Not To Have A Thought is out 9/12 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.