Ratboys, Squirrel Flower, The Ophelias, & More Cover Bad Bad Hats On Psychic Reader 10th Anniversary Edition

12:36 PM EDT on August 5, 2025

Last year, Bad Bad Hats released their eponymous album. Now, the indie rock duo is celebrating a decade of their debut Psychic Reader by recruiting fellow artists for remixes. Squirrel Flower's take on "All-Nighter" is out today.

“Squirrel Flower perfectly invokes the listless melancholy of my early demo, which perfectly conveys the forlorn anxiety of the lyrics," guitarist/vocalist Kerry Alexander says. "I feel instantly transported by Ella’s heartfelt performance to that delicate time in my life.”

Other musicians on the 10th anniversary LP include Ratboys, the Ophelias, Hippo Campus, the Front Bottoms, and more. Check out the tracklist below along with Squirrel Flower's cover.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Midway" (Hippo Campus Version)
02 "Shame" (Gully Boys Version)
03 "Joseph" (Ratboys Version)
04 "Psychic Reader" (Party Nails Version)
05 "Fight Song" (The Ophelias Version)
06 "Things We Never Say" (Mom Jeans Version)
07 "Cruella" (Sombear Remix)
08 "Say Nothing" (Cumulus Version)
09 "All-Nighter" (Squirrel Flower Version)
10 "Spin" (The Front Bottoms Version)
11 "Psychic Reader" (deep glens Remix)

The 10th anniversary edition of Psychic Reader is out 8/29. Pre-order it here.

Zoe Prinds-Flash

