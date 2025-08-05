Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Retirement Party Announce New Nothing To Hear Without A Sound EP: Hear “Sixth Sense”

9:48 AM EDT on August 5, 2025

Retirement Party are back from a two-year hiatus, or two-year retirement, if you will. The emo outfit broke up in 2022 and then revealed a new lineup the following year for some shows. Now they're announcing a new EP called Nothing To Hear Without A Sound.

The incredibly catchy "Sixth Sense" serves as the lead single. “I first wrote this song in 2018 and funny enough, it is about someday moving on from pursuing music,” Avery Springer says. On the song, she fantasizes about the nostalgia she'll experience in the future: "When this is over I’ll look back at all that I’ve done," she sings over hooky guitars.

Nothing To Hear Without A Sound was recorded with engineer/producer Simon Small (The Front Bottoms, Pool Kids). "This EP is the start of a new chapter of this band," she adds. "I like to think of it as my ‘adult’ chapter, since I was 18 when I started Retirement Party." Hear "Sixth Sense" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Sixth Sense"
02 "Residual"
03 "Jockeys"
04 "Moving Forward"

Nothing To Hear Without A Sound is out 8/28.

Sam Porter

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025