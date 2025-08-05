Billy Strings Covers King Of The Hill Theme For New Reboot

Billy Strings had a fun weekend of performing with Dead & Company for the Grateful Dead's 60th-anniversary party. The bluegrass star has just been revealed as part of the 14th season of King Of The Hill — which premiered today on Hulu — by doing the theme song.

“Yahoos And Triangles” is originally by the Refreshments and soundtracks the end credits of the show, whose last episode was 15 years ago. Strings transforms the rock song into a bluegrass tune for the rebooted animated series, but he retains its excitement with his signature shredding. Listen below.