Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Billy Strings Covers King Of The Hill Theme For New Reboot

9:57 PM EDT on August 4, 2025

King Of The Hill 2025

Billy Strings had a fun weekend of performing with Dead & Company for the Grateful Dead's 60th-anniversary party. The bluegrass star has just been revealed as part of the 14th season of King Of The Hill — which premiered today on Hulu — by doing the theme song.

“Yahoos And Triangles” is originally by the Refreshments and soundtracks the end credits of the show, whose last episode was 15 years ago. Strings transforms the rock song into a bluegrass tune for the rebooted animated series, but he retains its excitement with his signature shredding. Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Getting Killed By AI

November 10, 2025
News

Guess Who’s Reuniting For Their First Tour In 23 Years

November 10, 2025
News

Hayley Williams Announces Ticket Sales Plan To Avoid Scalpers & Bots

November 10, 2025
News

Waxahatchee Covers Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl”

November 10, 2025
News

cootie catcher – “Gingham Dress”

November 10, 2025
News

Max B Released From Prison After 16 Years

November 9, 2025