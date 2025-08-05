Joan Shelley Announces New Album Real Warmth: Hear “Everybody”

Joan Shelley: When is she bad? Never, that's when. The Kentucky folk artist has been making soft, bucolic, enormously comforting records for a decade and a half. She's done a lot of work with a lot of different collaborators, but her fundamental approach never really changes, and neither does the level of quality. Last year, Shelley released her Mood Ring EP, and it was one of our favorites of the year. Next month, Shelley will release her new LP Real Warmth, and we have every reason to believe that this one will cast another spell.

These days, Joan Shelley and her family are living in Michigan. When she recorded Real Warmth, Shelley went up to Toronto to work with Ben Whiteley, a producer who plays bass for the Weather Station and Jake Xerxes Fussell. Shelley's guitarist partner Nathan Salsburg, as usual, appears on the record, and Real Warmth also features contributions from the Ben Whiteley's community of Toronto-based musicians, including Philippe Melanson, Karen Ng, Doug Paisley, Tamara Lindeman, Matt Kelley, and Ken Whiteley. The cover art comes from Toronto artist Heather Goodchild. Here's what Shelley says about the album title's meaning:

The warmth of actual bodies: connection and belonging as opposed to the facades we show each other, in person and also in the lifeless online world. A spiritual, humane warmth as opposed to performative or superficial kindness where love only applies to one's own group, but will permit incredible suffering for another. How massive an effort it is to still love people at this time, in this place. The real warmth of the planet and the urgency of our moment. Finding ways to guard the fragile world and gentle people; searching for balance between extremes.

You can hear all those definitions of "warmth" at work on "Everybody," the album's tender and welcoming lead single. Below, check out "Everybody," the Real Warmth tracklist, and Shelley's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Here In The High And Low"

02 "On The Gold And Silver"

03 "Field Guide To Wild Life"

04 "Wooden Boat"

05 "For When You Can’t Sleep"

06 "Everybody"

07 "New Anthem"

08 "Heaven Knows"

09 "Ever Entwine"

10 "Give It Up, It’s Too Much"

11 "The Orchard"

12 "Who Do You Want Checking In On You"

13 "The Hum"

TOUR DATES:

10/16 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

10/18 - Northampton MA @ The Parlor Room

10/19 - Keene, NH @ Nova Arts

10/21 - Boston, MA @ Passim

10/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

10/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Harmonie Hall

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

11/23 - Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

Real Warmth is out 9/19 on No Quarter.