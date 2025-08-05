Skip to Content
Hayley Williams Shares “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party” Video, Discusses Country Musician Nashville Bars

10:19 AM EDT on August 5, 2025

Last week, Paramore leader Hayley Williams released something. Actually, she released 17 somethings. Williams shared 17 new songs, first on her website and then everywhere else. This new chunk of music is officially not a solo album, though people have received it as one. Instead, it's 17 individual singles, shared without care for order or priority. But now she's made a music video for one of them. You can't say that the song in question is the single, since they're all singles, but perhaps you should pay a little extra attention to this one.

Hayley Williams and director Zachary Gray made a video for the lush, funky track "Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party." They filmed Williams hanging out all over her Nashville hometown, often out in the street on Broadway. Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones makes a cameo. The clip shows a whole lot of affection for this specific city, even though the lyrics -- "I'll be the biggest star at this racist country singer's bar" -- suggest a certain level of internal conflict. Check it out below.

Speaking of that lyric: Hayley Williams recently sat down with Stereogum party correspondent Rachel Brown, who asked her about the recent trend of country stars opening up gigantic bars in Nashville. Williams, it turns out, is not a big fan of these establishments: "Hard, hard pass to all of them." Shocking, right? Williams could not pick a favorite, but she could pick a least favorite, which offers some insight into the bar mentioned in those lyrics. Check it out below.

@stereogum

“I'll be the biggest star at this racist country singer's bar,” Hayley Williams sings on her excellent new song “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party.” Maybe you are wondering what Hayley’s favorite racist country singer’s bar is? Our Nashville nightlife correspondent’s friend Shaad was wondering too. @Paramore @The Lipstick Lounge #HayleyWilliams #Nashville #nightlife #LipstickLounge #countrymusic #MorganWallen #LGBTQ #Paramore

♬ original sound - stereogum

"Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party" and Hayley Williams' 16 other new singles are out now, via Secretly Distribution.

