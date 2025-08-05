Orcutt Shelley Miller – “Four-door Charger”

It was cool to learn that experimental rock heroes Bill Orcutt, Steve Shelley, and Ethan Miller had teamed up as a trio under the intuitive band name Orcutt Shelley Miller. It was equally cool to actually hear this band in action on "A Star Is Born," the high-flying good-time psych-rock jam they released as their album's lead single. And it continues to be cool to hear this group in action on today's new song "Four-door Charger." Described as "kraut-funk" in a press release, it's another volatile blues-rock instrumental, the type of jagged yet hard-grooving track that seems like it might shock you if you get too close. Fittingly, it ends with applause. Listen below.

Orcutt Shelley Miller is out 9/5 via Silver Current.