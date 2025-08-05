Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Orcutt Shelley Miller – “Four-door Charger”

9:42 AM EDT on August 5, 2025

Rachel Lipsitz

It was cool to learn that experimental rock heroes Bill Orcutt, Steve Shelley, and Ethan Miller had teamed up as a trio under the intuitive band name Orcutt Shelley Miller. It was equally cool to actually hear this band in action on "A Star Is Born," the high-flying good-time psych-rock jam they released as their album's lead single. And it continues to be cool to hear this group in action on today's new song "Four-door Charger." Described as "kraut-funk" in a press release, it's another volatile blues-rock instrumental, the type of jagged yet hard-grooving track that seems like it might shock you if you get too close. Fittingly, it ends with applause. Listen below.

Orcutt Shelley Miller is out 9/5 via Silver Current.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025