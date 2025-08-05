Pip Blom & Personal Trainer’s Willem Smit Announce Debut Album As Long Fling: Hear “Flung”

Pip Blom is the leader of the Amsterdam indie trio that's also called Pip Blom; they released their EP Grip a couple of months ago. Willem Smit, meanwhile, is the leader and sole permanent member of the Amsterdam indie collective Personal Trainer; their album Still Willing came out last year. Blom and Smit have known each other for a long time, and they've been collaborating for a decade. Today, they're launching a new collaborative project called Long Fling, and their self-titled debut album is coming out this fall.

Long Fling: Fun band name! The whole thing about flings is that they're usually not very long. With Long Fling, Pip Blom and Willem Smit make weird, playful music, and you can practically hear them tossing ideas back and forth. They made a surprise live debut at Amsterdam's London Calling Festival in May, and they'll be playing shows across Europe and the UK in the months ahead. Long Fling's debut single is "Flung," a twitchy back-and-forth that alternates between guitar-based discordance and big synth melodies. Below, check out the song and the album tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pig"

02 "Mouse House"

03 "Weird Place"

04 "Flung"

05 "For Someone"

06 "Cool Bottle Water Park"

07 "Waste Line"

08 "Shoes"

09 "Tossed"

10 "Peter Dickens"

The self-released Long Fling is out 10/3.